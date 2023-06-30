Ontario caps 2024 rent increases at 2.5%; does not apply to newer units

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Most Ontario landlords will be able to increase rent by up to 2.5 per cent next year.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says the rent increase guideline for 2024 is set at the same rate as for this year, and he notes that it is below the average inflation rate of 5.9 per cent.

The cap does not apply to rental units first occupied after Nov. 15, 2018.

Landlords can also apply to the Landlord and Tenant Board for increases above 2.5 per cent.

They must also give tenants at least 90 days’ written notice of a rent increa

se and they are not allowed to increase the rent more than once a year.

The government set the rent increase guideline at zero in 2021 during the pandemic and raised it to 1.2 per cent for 2022.

