Crime

Toronto police solve 1991 murder with DNA testing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 30, 2023 12:17 pm
Herbert Boone was 43 years old when he was murdered.
Herbert Boone was 43 years old when he was murdered. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police have solved a cold case from 1991 through DNA testing, positively identifying the man responsible for killing 43-year-old Herbert Boone.

Police announced on Friday that Toronto resident Kevin Walsh, who was 46 at the time of the killing, was the person who killed Boone.

Walsh died in 2007, police said.

On April 16, 1991 at around 3:04 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for an unknown trouble at 149 Dundas Street East, which is just east of the Yonge-Dundas area.

Boone was found suffering from multiple stab wounds inside of an apartment and died at the scene.

“The Toronto Police Homicide Cold Case Unit has positively identified the person responsible for the murder through further DNA testing of evidence,” police said Friday.

If Walsh were alive today, he would have been charged with second-degree murder.

Global News reached out to Toronto police for further information on the murder, including what type of DNA testing led them to solve the case and what the relationship was, if any, between Boone and Walsh.

Kevin Walsh was 46 years old when he killed Boone, police say.
Kevin Walsh was 46 years old when he killed Boone, police say. Handout / Toronto Police
