United Way Guelph raises over $34k for supportive housing for homelessness

More than 100 golfers hit the links this week for a good cause.

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin held its annual golf tournament in support of the Home for Good capital campaign.

The local golf tournament occurred on Monday.

This year’s initiative raised over $34,000, which organizers said will help see 72 supportive housing units built in Guelph.

In a news release, executive director for United Way Glenna Banda said permanent supportive housing gives individuals who have struggled to find a home a safe and welcoming place to call their own.

“We are so close to providing 72 people with that possibility and making huge strides in ending chronic homelessness in Guelph-Wellington,” she said.

The sold-out tournament took place at the Victoria Park East Golf Club in Puslinch.