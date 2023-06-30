Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

United Way Guelph raises over $34k for supportive housing for homelessness

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 30, 2023 10:21 am
United Way Guelph raises over $34k for supportive housing for homelessness - image View image in full screen
United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 100 golfers hit the links this week for a good cause.

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin held its annual golf tournament in support of the Home for Good capital campaign.

The local golf tournament occurred on Monday.

This year’s initiative raised over $34,000, which organizers said will help see 72 supportive housing units built in Guelph.

In a news release, executive director for United Way Glenna Banda said permanent supportive housing gives individuals who have struggled to find a home a safe and welcoming place to call their own.

Trending Now

“We are so close to providing 72 people with that possibility and making huge strides in ending chronic homelessness in Guelph-Wellington,” she said.

The sold-out tournament took place at the Victoria Park East Golf Club in Puslinch.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
HomelessnessGuelph NewsSupportive HousingUnited Way Guelph Wellington DufferinGolf tournament PuslinchGolf United tournamentHome for Good Capital United WaySupportive housing GuelphUnited Way golf
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content