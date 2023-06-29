Menu

Crime

1 dead, 1 injured after suspected impaired driving collision in northern Alberta

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 29, 2023 3:32 pm
A woman is dead and a man suffered serious injuries after a collision in northern Alberta this weekend that police believe was the result of impaired driving.

RCMP in High Level said around noon on Saturday, police responded to a collision on Highway 35 about 40 kilometres south of High Level.

Investigators found a Silverado truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided with a Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Silverado, a 35-year-old man from Yellowknife, N.W.T., was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The passenger in the Silverado, a 33-year-old woman also from Yellowknife, died at the scene, the RCMP said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, 24-year-old Bradley Beaulieu, has been charged with the following:

  • operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death
  • operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm
  • operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% causing death
  • operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% causing bodily harm
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
  • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm
  • operate a motor vehicle while prohibited

Police did not say whether Beaulieu received any injuries. Beaulieu has been taken into custody and is expected to appear in court on July 10.

High Level is about 580 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

RCMPAlberta RCMPFatal CollisionHigh LevelNorthern AlbertaYellowknifeHigh Level RCMPimpaired driving suspect
