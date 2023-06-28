Heat warnings roll across parts of Alberta ahead of long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a hot end to the week for regions of Alberta, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued heat warnings for the northern third of the province, including Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan, High Level and surrounding areas.

Hot temperatures are in the forecast for the southern parts of the province too.

A heat warning has been issued for the city of Calgary, as well as the area west to Cochrane, south to Claresholm, east to the Saskatchewan border, and north to Olds.

Temperatures as high as 29 C are expected in the two regions, with overnight lows around 14 C to 16 C until this weekend, Environment Canada said.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” said Environment Canada.

The agency recommends drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks from the heat in cool indoor spaces when possible.

It also urges people to check for children and pets before leaving their vehicles and to consider rescheduling outdoor activities for cooler times of the day.

Symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion can include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency added some are more likely to be affected by the heat, like infants, children, seniors, those with pre-existing conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.

Central Alberta, including Edmonton, Red Deer and Jasper, as well as the southern most areas around Lethbridge and Medicine Hat were spared from the heat warnings.