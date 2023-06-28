Menu

Canada

Nearly half of Moraine Lake buses tested failed inspection, pulled from road

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 2:05 pm
RCMP officials say only four of the 20 buses that operate along Moraine Lake Road and were tested June 21-23 passed the roadside inspections. View image in full screen
RCMP officials say only four of the 20 buses that operate along Moraine Lake Road and were tested June 21-23 passed the roadside inspections. Supplied/RCMP
Lake Louise RCMP say the recent inspection of privately operated buses that transport visitors to the ever-popular Moraine Lake found a number of significant mechanical issues.

According to RCMP, the roadside inspections of 20 tour buses near the Banff National Park lake, conducted between June 21 and June 23, resulted in nine buses being immediately put out of service. The owners were required to either send a mechanic to repair their buses or a tow truck to remove them.

RCMP, with support from Alberta Sheriffs and Park Wardens, conducted roadside inspections on Moraine Lake Road buses between June 21 and 23. (Supplied/RCMP) View image in full screen
RCMP, with support from Alberta Sheriffs and Park Wardens, conducted roadside inspections on Moraine Lake Road buses between June 21 and 23. (Supplied/RCMP).

Only four of the inspected buses were given a passing grade, and the remaining eight were found to have relatively minor mechanical concerns that required “immediate attention” but were still considered temporarily roadworthy without passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our goal is to ensure the safety of everyone on the buses and on our roadways,” said Sgt. Susan Richter, Lake Louise RCMP detachment commander, in a statement. “This was a very successful operation in not only ensuring that the buses in our community are safe, but to also educate the drivers and bus company owners of their responsibilities.

For the 2023 season, Parks Canada no longer permits personal vehicles on Moraine Lake Road and now requires visitors to take a shuttle, regional transit or an approved commercial operator to access the iconic alpine lake.

