Parks Canada to close road access to Lake Louise, Moraine Lake come summer

Parks Canada announced it would be restricting parking for most visitors at Moraine Lake and Lake Louise come summer.

According to a news release on Friday, the move was due to high demand as it said last year, traffic flaggers were required 24 hours a day to manage the demand for access at Moraine Lake Road. During the peak of summer 2022, the parking lot remained full nearly 24 hours a day.

The organization said those who wish to see the iconic blue lake can instead use the shuttle service, Roam Transit, or other commercial transportation to access the area, yet that comes with a fee.

An adult shuttle pass costs $8, seniors $4 and kids aged six and under are free. The Parks Canada website also indicates there’s a $3 non-refundable transaction fee per reservation when purchasing a shuttle ticket on its reservation system.

The news release also stated by replacing personal vehicles with Parks Canada shuttles, Roam Transit and other commercial transportation providers will provide benefits that include:

Predictability and improved visitor experience: Visitors with Parks Canada shuttle reservations are guaranteed to Moraine Lake and Lake Louise. This removes the uncertainty and frustration when arriving in a personal vehicle but unable to park.

Improved wildlife movement in the Fairview wildlife corridor: Moraine Lake Road runs through an important wildlife corridor. Eliminating personal vehicles will reduce stress on animals who use the corridor, particularly in the late evening and early morning.

Reduced carbon emissions: Eliminating personal vehicles means a reduction of approximately 900 cars per day and 20,000 kilometres per day of driving. Based on an average fuel consumption of 9.0L/100km, this would mean a reduction of more than four tonnes of CO2 per day.

The only exception to the no-parking rule would be for those in possession of a disabled parking hang tag. Parks Canada said to make sure your tag is visible and speak to the traffic control staff when you arrive at the Moraine Lake Road Junction.

Ministry of Forestry, Parks and Tourism not pleased

In a Monday morning tweet, Todd Loewen, the minister responsible for forestry, parks and tourism said the decision by Parks Canada to block vehicle access to the lakes will mean less visitors.

Loewen went on to say “sunrise and sunset hikes or night photography are near impossible to achieve under the plan” unless people can afford to pay for commercial transport or to travel by foot or bike in the dark, which he pointed out is a safety issue.

The minister then called on his federal counterparts — Minister Steven Fuilbeault and Minister Randy Boissonnault — to reconsider the plan and look at other others to help make the lakes accessible to all Albertans and those who visit the province.

Plenty of others have also taken to social media calling for Parks Canada to reconsider the move.