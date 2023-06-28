Disappeared without a trace: Renewed appeal for info in case of Toronto woman missing since 2007

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking the public to watch for signs of a Toronto woman who disappeared nearly 16 years ago after going for a run at a northern Ontario provincial park.

Christina Calayca was camping at Rainbow Falls Provincial Park, located along Highway 17, around a two and a half hour drive east of Thunder Bay, in August 2007.

On Aug. 6, 2007, she went for a run and was never seen again, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Calayca was 20 years old at the time.

Police said there were “extensive searches” of the area, but not even a trace of Calayca was ever found.

“While it’s not known if her disappearance involved foul play, it cannot be ruled out,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

She was wearing a blue hoodie, a maroon / purple striped shirt, black pants, as well as blue and white running shoes that had velcro.

“Investigators are asking people in the area to report any sign of human remains (bones) or articles of clothing, or even pieces of clothing, that match the description of what Christina Calayca had been wearing,” police said.

OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told Global News they are renewing the appeal for information on the case as a general follow up.

“We want to bring resolution to Christina’s family,” he said in an email.

“Surely someone must know something or still be able to find some trace of her, even after all this time.”

Officers will be handing out flyers at the park and the surrounding area, asking the public to watch for signs of Calayca.