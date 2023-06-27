Calgary looking at rule change for driveway parking of campers, RVs

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed bylaw change may make it easier for Calgary campers to store their motorhome or travel trailer during the summer months.

On Wednesday, the city’s Community Development Committee will debate the proposed changes that would allow Calgarians to park their motorhomes, travel trailers, campers and RVs on residential driveways from May through to October.

Currently, RVs are only allowed to be parked in residential driveways in Calgary for 36 hours.

City administration noted in its report on the proposed changes that Calgary’s existing rules around residential parking for RVs are “amongst the most restrictive” and are challenging to enforce.

“We know that Calgarians love to get out camping. We know that they love their recreational vehicles, and we’ve got great access to it in and around Calgary,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner said. “If this makes life a little easier, then it’s a win.”

Although the proposed changes would allow for seasonal parking on residential driveways, an RV would only be able to be parked if it is being actively loaded or unloaded outside that May to October timeframe.

The proposal also includes measures to prevent obstruction of sidewalks or sightlines on corners, with requirements for RVs in residential driveways to be parked at least 0.6 metres away from the sidewalk.

View image in full screen A graphic showing the proposed requirements for parking an RV in a residential driveway in Calgary. Source: City of Calgary

The proposed amendment would also permit an RV registered outside of Calgary to park on a public street if the adjoining property owner gives consent.

Sam Frame with the Calgary Wild Rose RV Club told Global News the proposed changes are welcomed, and would save RV owners both time and money when it comes to storage in the summer months.

He said he’s heard from members of the club that the current rules in Calgary are a limitation.

“They have to pack up on Sunday, put everything into containers, come to their home, drop those containers off and then take the RV out to a storage facility,” Frame told Global News. “It would be more convenient for them if they could keep that inside their RV, they’d maybe use them more because they’re not having to go through this process of picking and storing and organizing.”

The proposal comes after public engagement with more than 10,000 Calgarians earlier this year, as well as a review of municipal bylaws in communities across Alberta and Western Canada.

Frame said while the rule change would be beneficial for RV owners, he added that those owners must also be mindful of their neighbours.

“You have to be mindful of the type of RV that’s on your driveway. We don’t want the Clampetts with a ratty tatty blue tarp stretched over top of it aggravating the neighbours,” Frame said. “As long as your neighbours are comfortable with you having it there, I’m good with it.”

City administration said it is aware of those concerns, and noted feedback from several Calgarians suggested some worry the proposed changes “negatively affecting community aesthetics, increasing in use of street parking, and obstructing the view.”

The city said it is also possible that some local RV storage businesses may be “negatively affected,” but the impact would depend on several factors like the size of an RV, storage fee options, and length of the driveway.

Penner said public feedback would help guide any future changes to the bylaw.

“Not everyone’s going to be in favor of the changes. We know that,” she said. “I think we’ll hear some input and feedback and we may have to revise the bylaw as time goes on.”

If the proposal is approved on Wednesday, it will be brought to the July 4 city council meeting as a matter of urgent business.

Pending approval from city council as a whole, the rule change could be in effect for this year’s camping season.