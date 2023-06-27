Man, 20, charged in Acadia University shooting threats investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 20-year-old man as part of an investigation into shooting threats at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

Kings District RCMP were first contacted on June 6. Officers learned that the threat was sent by email to Acadia University Safety and Security, and was also being spread on social media.

The threat claimed the shooting would occur at the campus in the fall.

Two weeks later, the threat was spread on social media again.

“As the investigation unfolded, RCMP officers received numerous tips from the public and information related to the threats,” RCMP said in an update on Tuesday.

“Through the use of judicial authorizations, RCMP officers identified a suspect.”

Last Friday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Minas Crescent in New Minas, and seized a hard drive, computers, a 3D printer and a cellphone.

“No firearms were located,” RCMP noted.

Later that day, a 20-year-old New Minas man turned himself in at the RCMP detachment.

“(He) has been charged with Personation with Intent and was released on conditions by a Justice of the Peace,” police said, adding he is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Aug. 23.

Sherri Turner, director of communications for Acadia University, said in a statement that the person arrested has “no association” with the university.

“Although a threat like this is unsettling, we are thankful for the support of the RCMP and the community,” she told Global News.

“We are a place that cares for one another, and the response and support we have received since learning of this potential threat is very much appreciated.”

In a letter sent to staff and students, the university thanked those “who provided information that aided the investigation” and said the school was continuing to monitor safety measures on campus.