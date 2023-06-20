Another shooting threat made against Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a second threat was made against Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., two weeks after a similar threat was made.

The person made a shooting threat on the social media website Reddit early Tuesday morning. The post has since been removed and the Reddit account was suspended.

RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said in an interview that the investigation is ongoing, though police have an “idea” of where the threats are coming from.

“Investigators certainly have an idea as to who it is that they’re looking for … we’re just trying to firm up those pieces before we get to a position where we would arrest anybody,” he said.

This threat comes shortly after a similar threat was made against the school.

RCMP previously said a threat was received in an email by the university’s Safety and Security department on June 6. Information about the threat was also being circulated on social media.

Marshall said investigators are working to verify and corroborate the threats.

“We’re trying to verify and corroborate that this is in fact not just somebody who’s posting something for attention, and is an actual legitimate threat,” he said.

“A part of that is working on identifying those people, which looks like we’re slowly working through that process to be able to do.”

In a campus advisory Tuesday, Acadia’s Director of Safety and Security, Patrick Difford, told students and staff that the school was aware of the post, which “reiterated a threat of violence against individuals and our campus for fall 2023.”

It said the latest post will be used as evidence to assist the active RCMP investigation.

“The RCMP advised that there is no indication of an immediate threat or required action,” Difford said. “We continue to work with them and are maintaining enhanced monitoring and patrols.”

He acknowledged this is a “disturbing subject” and mental health resources are available through the school’s counselling centre.

Sherri Turner, director of communications for Acadia University, said in a statement to Global News that the school and the RCMP are working together.

“At Acadia University, the safety of every individual on campus is of utmost importance, and all potential threats are handled with the highest level of seriousness,” Turner said.

“We value our partnership with the RCMP and are implementing additional safety measures as needed, which include information sharing and enhanced patrols on and around campus.”

She said the school has informed faculty, staff and students to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure the safety of our community. As we learn more, we will keep the campus apprised,” she said.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Crime Stoppers.

The university’s Safety and Security department can be reached 24 hours at (902) 585-1103 or by email at security.office@acadiau.ca.