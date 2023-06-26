SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Lifestyle

Wildfires to impact B.C. summer vacations: poll

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 9:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Poll: Wildfires impacting B.C. summer vacation plans'
Poll: Wildfires impacting B.C. summer vacation plans
WATCH: As we head into summer travel and road trips, many British Columbians are crossing B.C. off their list. That's according to a new poll, that finds locals expect wildfires to disrupt their summer travel plans in the province. Catherine Urquhart reports.
A new survey has found that British Columbians expect wildfires to disrupt their summer travel plans in the province.

The survey, conducted by Leger for BCAA and Firesmart BC, finds that just under half of those polled are less likely to vacation in B.C. because of the potential wildfires.

Wildfires have already had an impact on tourism in Tofino and Ucluelet after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire sparked earlier this month near Port Alberni.

The major artery route, Highway 4, for Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino on Vancouver Island remains open to single-lane alternating traffic.

On Friday, Highway 4 was reopened, much ahead of the given government timeline of June 24 or 25, but was closed only a few hours late due to high winds.

The wildfire is now under control and contained to 229 hectares, but the blaze caused created significant slope instability above the narrow, winding highway along with numerous dangerous trees and damage.

So far this season, crews have responded to 46 wildfires on Vancouver Island, when last year at this time, there had been two.

Click to play video: 'Crews tackle brush fire above Horseshoe Bay'
Crews tackle brush fire above Horseshoe Bay

Then on Monday, Highway 99 was closed at Horseshoe Bay due to a fire burning near Whyte Lake.

The poll also found that 63 per cent of people expect wildfires to change their travel plans and 75 per cent are concerned about wildfires impacting the province’s tourism and economy.

B.C.’s Tourism Minister told Global News that the government is working to “ensure timely communication to help keep visitors safe when disasters hit.”

Lana Popham said after that, the government’s focus shifts to helping the tourism sector recover.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it has spent $148 million on fire suppression to date.

