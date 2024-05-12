Menu

Canada

BC Wildfires: Fort Nelson residents help feed crews as Parker Lake fire continues to burn

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted May 12, 2024 1:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Fort Nelson residents stay behind to help'
Fort Nelson residents stay behind to help
Rena Moore is one of many to stay behind to help fire crews with essential supplies. She talks to Jennifer Palma about how the conditions are there today and how important it was for her to come back and contribute in any way she could.
Thousands of people remain under evacuation order as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn just 3.5 kilometres west of Fort Nelson, along Highway 97.

The order covers surrounding areas and the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, affecting around 3,500 residents.

However, a small group of locals say as long as they are safe and can help, they want to do what they can to support wildfire crews.

“It’s an old fashioned community up here. We’re a family,” resident Rena Moore said.

“And if our fire department and our emergency services crews, if they aren’t fed and taken care of, they’re fighting for our community. And so those of us that could stay legally like, as essential services, we stayed. And we’ll stay until it is unsafe for us to do so.”

She says she and others were up at 4:30 a.m. Sunday to feed wildfire crews.

Click to play video: 'Parker Lake wildfire causes evacuation of nearby Fort Nelson'
Parker Lake wildfire causes evacuation of nearby Fort Nelson

In a Saturday night update, the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) said the Parker Lake wildfire “experienced significantly reduced fire behaviour” compared to Friday. Reduced wind speeds, cooler temperatures and lingering smoke all helped dampen the fire’s ability to spread, however dry conditions mean the situation could change rapidly.

The wildfire is still estimated to be around 1,696 hectares. It was discovered on Friday and quickly spread overnight. Fort Nelson Mayor Rob Fraser told Global News said the cause of the fire was a tree falling into a power line.

“Yesterday, there was a lot of ash coming down. That was the big thing I noticed,” Moore said.

Trending Now

However, behind her, dark smoke continues to linger and she says she has her inhaler handy in case.

She says the response has been good and “services have just been imploded on Fort Nelson.”

Click to play video: 'Fort Nelson mayor provides wildfire update'
Fort Nelson mayor provides wildfire update

BCWS and the Northern Rockies Municipal Fire Department were on site through the night installing protective structures.

Sunday is the last day for residents to receive evacuation assistance. Buses will be leaving the area with evacuees from the Woodlands Inn throughout the day.

Residents still in the community are being told to head to the Fort St. John Reception Centre at the North Peace Arena.

Highway 97 (Alaska Highway) is currently closed north of Fort Nelson.

