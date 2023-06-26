SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Highway 99 closed as crews tackle brush fire above Horseshoe Bay

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 5:30 pm
The Sea-to-Sky Highway was closed in both directions at Horseshoe Bay on Monday, as crews tackled a brush fire in the hills above the community.

West Vancouver Fire and Rescue said the fire was burning near Whyte Lake. The BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as “out of control” and 0.009 hectares in size.

DriveBC said Highway 99 was closed to traffic and warned drivers that smoke from the fire was highly visible, they should use caution and avoid the area.

A detour was available via Horseshoe Bay Drive.

The area around the lake was also closed, firefighters said, and people are being urged to stay away.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More to come…

 

