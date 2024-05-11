B.C. wildfires: Parker Lake blaze near evacuated Fort Nelson doubles in size overnight

Send this page to someone via email

An out-of-control wildfire in northern B.C. has sparked an evacuation order for a nearby town and First Nation.

Issued Friday night by the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality, the order is for Fort Nelson and the Fort Nelson First Nation.

Fort Nelson, with a population of around 3,000, is located four hours north of Fort St. John, which is where residents are being told to gather.

More information about the evacuation order is available online.

1:37 B.C. government warning of increased fire risk in northeastern region this weekend

According to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), the Parker Lake fire is burning alongside Highway 97, around 12 kilometres west of Fort Nelson.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is listed at 1,696 hectares and is deemed to be out of control.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

BCWS says the fire is being driven by winds from the northwest and that “extreme fire behaviour and local conditions challenged suppression efforts as Rank 4 and 5 fire behaviour was displayed during (Friday afternoon).”

The #BCWildfire Service continues to respond to wildfire G90267, now estimated at 800 hectares in size. Wildfire G90267 is currently burning at Ranks 4 and 5 and is exhibiting extreme fire behaviour. pic.twitter.com/ozlGWNCUul — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 11, 2024

Nine helicopters and five crews are battling the blaze.

The mayor of Fort Nelson, Rob Fraser, told Global News that the fire isn’t a holdover from last year, adding “We expected a windstorm to come through here; we got it.”

The mayor said a tree fell onto a power line around 12 kilometres northwest of the town, causing the fire, and “by the time our fire crews got there, it was several acres and with the 70 km/h winds that we had, it blew up to 80 hectares in a couple of hours.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Early drought and wildfire risk warning for B.C.

“And so, we felt the need to move the community as quickly as possible because this fire was growing so rapidly.”

The mayor believes the vast majority of the town’s residents have evacuated.

DriveBC says that Highway 97 has been closed because of the fire.

B.C. Premier David Eby said he was “thinking of people evacuated from Fort Nelson and Fort Nelson First Nation as wildfire activity grows close to their communities.”

The wildfire is said to be affecting services in the Yukon, including internet and cell phone service.

The Yukon government says 911 services are not working, so ambulances were being stationed throughout Whitehorse.

— with files from the Canadian Press