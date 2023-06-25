Recipe: Albacore Tuna Tataki with white soy, yuzu and stone fruits

Vancouver Golf Club culinary director Rob Feenie shows how to make his take on tuna crudo, using white soy, yuzu, and compressed fruit with jalapenos.
Ingredients
- 1lb Albacore Tuna Loin
- 1/3 cup white soy
- 1/3 cup yuzu
- 1/3 cup mirin
- 1/3 cup rice wine vinager
- one plum
- one white peach
- one jalapeño, sliced thinly
- two red radishes
- 1/2 bunch of cilantro
Method
Lightly torch the albacore tuna and place back in freezer for 20 minutes.
Combine soy, mirin, yuzu, rice vinegar and set aside.
Slice up peach and nectarine thinly. Slice jalapeño and radishes.
On six small plates, place sliced tuna, then cover with sauce and fruit. Add sliced jalapeño and radish, then cover with cilantro and serve. Enjoy!
