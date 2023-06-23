Stolen vehicle found in Kitchener gas theft investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing a total of 15 charges after a stolen vehicle was recovered in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police’s Direct Action Response Team were first informed about a gas theft in Kitchener on Wednesday. They say the vehicle involved in the gas theft was reported stolen in Puslinch last Friday.

On Friday, members of the WRPS’ Neighbourhood Policing Central Division located the stolen vehicle in the area of King Street East and Morgan Avenue.

They along with the Direct Action Response Team arrested the driver. A further investigation revealed that she was wanted by Guelph Police Service.

The charges against the 27-year-old include four counts of theft, two counts of driving while suspended, having open container of cannabis in a vehicle, and breach of probation.

She was held for a bail hearing.