Alcohol, excessive speed factors in McKnight Blvd. motorcycle crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service says excessive speed and alcohol are suspected factors in a McKnight Boulevard crash that sent a man in his 40s to hospital in serious condition.

The man was riding a 2009 Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the westbound lanes of the road when he crashed into an SUV that had stopped with other traffic between Deerfoot Trail and Edmonton Trail, police say.

After striking the rear passenger side corner of the SUV, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and slid into a concrete divider with the motorcycle landing on him.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The two occupants of the SUV were not injured.

The CPS traffic section continues to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Correction: The original version of this story was missing a zero in the model of the motorcycle.