Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alcohol, excessive speed factors in McKnight Blvd. motorcycle crash: police

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 3:19 pm
CPS members stand next to a damaged motorcycle following a June 23 crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. View image in full screen
CPS members stand next to a damaged motorcycle following a June 23 crash on McKnight Boulevard N.E. Global Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service says excessive speed and alcohol are suspected factors in a McKnight Boulevard crash that sent a man in his 40s to hospital in serious condition.

The man was riding a 2009 Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the westbound lanes of the road when he crashed into an SUV that had stopped with other traffic between Deerfoot Trail and Edmonton Trail, police say.

After striking the rear passenger side corner of the SUV, the motorcyclist lost control of the bike and slid into a concrete divider with the motorcycle landing on him.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance. The two occupants of the SUV were not injured.

Trending Now

The CPS traffic section continues to investigate the crash. Anyone who witnessed or has dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Story continues below advertisement

Correction: The original version of this story was missing a zero in the model of the motorcycle.

More on Crime
Calgary motorcycle crashMcKnight BoulevardEdmonton TrailCalgary motorcycleMcKnight crashmotorcycle crash speed and alcoholmotorcycle hits SUV
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content