Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traffic snarls caused after tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401 near Cambridge Onroute

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 12:16 pm
Police say the collision, which occurred in the westbound lanes near the Onroute plaza, occurred around 11:30 a.m. View image in full screen
Police say the collision, which occurred in the westbound lanes near the Onroute plaza, occurred around 11:30 a.m. @OPP_HSD / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic was backed up for hours on Highway 401 in Cambridge on Thursday afternoon after a collision between two tractor-trailers, according to OPP.

Police say the collision, which occurred in the westbound lanes near the Onroute plaza, occurred around 11:30 a.m.

They say there was a diesel spill as a result of the collision, which caused lane closures for several hours as the MTO conducted a cleanup.

There were no injuries reported to police, however, one of the drivers is facing a careless driving charge.

Advertisement
More on Crime
OPPKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newshighway 401Cambridge OntarioCambridge OPPCambridge collisionHighway 401 CambridgeCambridge onroute
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content