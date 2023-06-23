Traffic snarls caused after tractor-trailers collide on Highway 401 near Cambridge Onroute

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic was backed up for hours on Highway 401 in Cambridge on Thursday afternoon after a collision between two tractor-trailers, according to OPP.

Police say the collision, which occurred in the westbound lanes near the Onroute plaza, occurred around 11:30 a.m.

They say there was a diesel spill as a result of the collision, which caused lane closures for several hours as the MTO conducted a cleanup.

There were no injuries reported to police, however, one of the drivers is facing a careless driving charge.

Collision: #Hwy401/ONroute Cambridge wb – 2 tractor trailers, left lane blocked due to diesel spill, one driver charged with #CarelessDriving #CambridgeOPP pic.twitter.com/mBDSEsG3Sb — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 22, 2023