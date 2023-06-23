Violent Ville-Marie knife fight sends 19-year-old to hospital

See more sharing options

A 19-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries after a violent knife fight Thursday night.

According to police, the armed assault happened just before midnight in Charles-Campbell park in the Ville-Marie borough.

Witnesses told officials a conflict between two people escalated, turning into a knife fight.

“The reason for the conflict is unknown,” SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc said.

The 19-year-old victim was in and out of consciousness when transported to hospital.

Dubuc said the victim sustained serious injuries to his upper body but his life is no longer in danger.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

Investigators will be speaking with the victim once his health improves.