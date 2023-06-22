Spadina Crescent reopens after University Bridge fire

Send this page to someone via email

Spadina Crescent below University Bridge in Saskatoon has fully reopened after a fire started under the bridge on Wednesday morning.

Walkways on the bridge have reopened but the bridge is still closed to motorists.

The Saskatoon Fire Department confirmed the fire started from a mattress on top of the archway under the bridge in an abandoned encampment. The flames spread to an exposed wooden bridge deck, making up most of the fire.

City crews were forced to drill into the bridge through the road surface to put out hot spots.

The city announced on Thursday that the bridge is likely to reopen for motorists in the late afternoon.

The city is currently repairing the drilling holes and said it does not damage the structural integrity of the bridge.

Until then, the city is encouraging residents to use Broadway Bridge as an alternative route.