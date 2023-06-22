Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Spadina Crescent reopens after University Bridge fire

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 2:14 pm
A fire being fought Wednesday, June 21, by fire crews under University Bridge.
A fire being fought Wednesday, June 21, by fire crews under University Bridge. Saskatoon Fire Department
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Spadina Crescent below University Bridge in Saskatoon has fully reopened after a fire started under the bridge on Wednesday morning.

Walkways on the bridge have reopened but the bridge is still closed to motorists.

The Saskatoon Fire Department confirmed the fire started from a mattress on top of the archway under the bridge in an abandoned encampment. The flames spread to an exposed wooden bridge deck, making up most of the fire.

City crews were forced to drill into the bridge through the road surface to put out hot spots.

Trending Now

The city announced on Thursday that the bridge is likely to reopen for motorists in the late afternoon.

The city is currently repairing the drilling holes and said it does not damage the structural integrity of the bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

Until then, the city is encouraging residents to use Broadway Bridge as an alternative route.

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsFireSaskatoon NewsCity of SaskatoonSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireUniversity Bridgeuniversity bridge fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content