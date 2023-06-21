Saskatoon Fire Department responds to University Bridge encampment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that started early Wednesday in an encampment under the University Bridge in Saskatoon is being extinguished by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters say the encampment was abandoned and there is no timeline as to when the fire will be fully extinguished.

Fire crews are using a ladder truck and tanker truck to fight the fire, but they noted that it is difficult to extinguish due to its location.

Residents should avoid the area under the bridge while crews are still on the scene, fire officials said.

A fire is being fought by fire crews under University Bridge. Saskatoon Fire Department

View image in full screen Fire crews responded to a fire early Wednesday under the University Bridge. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield