Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department responds to University Bridge encampment fire

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 12:06 pm
Fire crews are battling a blaze under University Bridge. View image in full screen
Fire crews are battling a blaze under University Bridge. Saskatoon Fire Department
A fire that started early Wednesday in an encampment under the University Bridge in Saskatoon is being extinguished by the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Firefighters say the encampment was abandoned and there is no timeline as to when the fire will be fully extinguished.

Fire crews are using a ladder truck and tanker truck to fight the fire, but they noted that it is difficult to extinguish due to its location.

Residents should avoid the area under the bridge while crews are still on the scene, fire officials said.

Saskatchewan NewsFireSaskatoon NewsFirefightersSaskatoon Fire Departmentfire crewsUniversity Bridge
