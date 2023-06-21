Bouchier: Canadian Success Story from Alberta

Wednesday, June 21st is National Indigenous Peoples Day and an Alberta company is being showcased as Canada’s largest private employer of Indigenous workers.

Bouchier is located in Fort McKay, north of Fort McMurray. It specializes in civil contracting like road and site maintenance and HVAC services. Its roots come from humble beginnings.

“Dave (Bouchier) was born on a trapline in this area not far from Fort McKay it’s actually where one of the oilsands sites operates right now,” says CEO Nicole Bourque-Bouchier. Her husband David started the company with one bulldozer and a small contract at the local dump.

“We started our first year in a negative $250,000 dollar position,” she explains in a way many fellow entrepreneurs will appreciate relating to the ups and downs of starting a business. We never thought 25 years later we’d grow to be in excess of $170 million dollars worth of sales.”

The companies growth is impressive. “400 pieces of heavy equipment and a giveback to the communities we live and work of well over $6.5 million dollars,” Bourque-Bouchier explains. “1100 employees and I’m very proud to say 43% of them are Indigenous.”

An emphasis on employing Indigenous workers both local and from neighbouring provinces is a pillar of the companies core values.

Another value is the promotion of the oil and gas industry as crucial in providing good paying jobs in small communities. It’s something Bourque-Bouchier makes sure to focus on when speaking across the country in front of various crowds. “The future we’ve been able to put out there for indigenous youth I think that future is very bright and it is because of this region.”

The road to success has not always been smooth. Bourque-Bouchier has overcome tremendous personal tragedy. She’s the only surviving member of four siblings.

“I have lost all 3 of my younger sisters. earlier on when I was 17, my first sister to suicide….my last sibling passed away due to substance abuse issues,” she says with a slight pause in her voice and tears in her eyes. “It’s great to have all the success in the world but never thought I’d be alone enjoying it.”

Despite the devastating sadness, Bourque has managed to find strength and inspiration from her family, including her parents who she credits as mentors. the importance of family is a large part of why she gives back millions to the community through supporting various charities and philanthropic endeavors. She agrees that economic prosperity can bring hope.

“We have so many local Indigenous entrepreneurs up here, I’d say more than probably any other place in Canada. And that opportunity exists because of the oilsands up here.

“A lot of the people who come and work for us on a turn around seven-on seven-off, they go back to their community and so often they’re the leaders in their community. They hold the steady jobs and they become the mentors of their community and to know that we’re adding to their way of life and making it that much better is just so amazing.”

Director of Operations Rick Kuperis says Bouchier doesn’t just ‘talk the talk’ but actually commits to its value system in its day-to-day workflow rather than letting workers become just a number. “It’s really enlightening and refreshing to see the commitment they have to the community here,” he says.

A sentiment echoed by fellow Director of Operations Trevor Grandjambe who credits the company’s success on its trademark ‘family feel’ which trickles down into their hiring practices.

“Look within the community … Fort Mckay, Fort McMurray make sure that they have an opportunity to apply with Bouchier, provide training, trying to set them up a little bit better to have them work for the company, right?” he says.

When asked about the legacy she wants to leave behind, Bourque-Bouchier is focused on her mission.

“To know that we played a small role in the advancement of Indigenous peoples. Especially when it comes to businesses and entrepreneurship.”