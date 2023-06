Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Caledon, Ont., police say.

In a tweet at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the incident occurred on Charleston Sideroad.

Police said one male was taken to hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries. A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the road was closed from St. Andrews Road to Mountainview Road.

#CaledonOPP & emergency crews are currently on scene on Charleston SR for a serious collision. The road is currently closed from St Andrews Rd to Mountainview Rd. Heavy truck traffic: Please use Airport Rd or Hwy 10. Updates to be shared when available.@TownOfCaledon^jb pic.twitter.com/GEjWYHZYD4 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 21, 2023