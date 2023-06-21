Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 injured, 1 arrested for impaired driving after collision on Moria Lake: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 2:04 pm
Central Hastings OPP say two personal watercraft collided on Moria Lake on June 20, leading to an impaired driving arrest. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say two personal watercraft collided on Moria Lake on June 20, leading to an impaired driving arrest. Central Region OPP/Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man faces impaired driving and other charges following a serious collision between personal watercraft on Moria Lake south of Madoc, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Central Hastings OPP said that at around 5 p.m., a head-on collision was reported involving two personal watercraft. Police say one operator was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other operator was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

The 33-year-old man from Central Hastings was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bellville on July 20.

Click to play video: 'Safety precautions urged as boating season arrives'
Safety precautions urged as boating season arrives
Advertisement
More on Crime
Impaired DrivingBoatingCentral Hastings OPPMadocBoat CrashImpaired BoatingBoat CollisionMoira Lakeimpaired boater
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content