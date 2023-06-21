1 injured, 1 arrested for impaired driving after collision on Moria Lake: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man faces impaired driving and other charges following a serious collision between personal watercraft on Moria Lake south of Madoc, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

Central Hastings OPP said that at around 5 p.m., a head-on collision was reported involving two personal watercraft. Police say one operator was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The other operator was not injured and was arrested at the scene.

The 33-year-old man from Central Hastings was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bellville on July 20.