Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim remains critical days after fight at Oshawa bar

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 12:00 pm
The Canadian Brewhouse on Simcoe Street North. View image in full screen
The Canadian Brewhouse on Simcoe Street North. Google Street View
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A victim remains in critical condition around a week and a half after a fight at a bar in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on June 10 at The Canadian Brewhouse on Simcoe Street North, near Winchester Road.

Police said there was a verbal altercation between a male suspect and the victim.

The suspect concealed an object in his hand and hit the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, police said.

Trending Now

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and police said Tuesday that he remains in critical but stable condition.

Oshawa resident Tyler Wood, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Advertisement
More on Crime
OshawaDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceOshawa crimeThe Canadian BrewhouseOshawa bar fightThe Canadian Brewhouse fight
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content