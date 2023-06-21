Victim remains critical days after fight at Oshawa bar

Send this page to someone via email

A victim remains in critical condition around a week and a half after a fight at a bar in Oshawa, police say.

Durham Regional Police said it happened on June 10 at The Canadian Brewhouse on Simcoe Street North, near Winchester Road.

Police said there was a verbal altercation between a male suspect and the victim.

The suspect concealed an object in his hand and hit the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, police said.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and police said Tuesday that he remains in critical but stable condition.

Oshawa resident Tyler Wood, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and failing to comply with an undertaking.