  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Environment

Food security: B.C. launches $20M-flood mitigation fund for the Fraser Valley

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 4:13 pm
One of the three Royal Canadian Air Force helicopters surveys the Fraser Valley after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, near Abbotsford, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
A Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter surveys the Fraser Valley on Sun. Nov. 21, 2021, after rainstorms lashed B.C., triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, near Abbotsford. The provincial government has announced $20-million in new flood mitigation funds for Fraser Valley farmers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Gauthier, POOL
The British Columbia government says a new $20-million flood mitigation program for the Fraser Valley will help support farmers and food resiliency in prime agricultural areas that were inundated by floodwaters in November 2021.

A statement from the Agriculture Ministry says the funding will be used for community-scale projects that protect and restore local ecosystems and wetlands, such as culvert improvements, embankment stabilization and crop diversification.

It says individual farms affected by the 2021 flooding may also be eligible for funding to support projects such as erosion control, the development of natural buffers and drainage systems and improving storage for fuel and animal feed.

Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis says climate change is expected to bring more frequent and intense flooding to “the biggest agricultural growing region” in B.C., so it’s important to take action now in the Fraser Valley.

Eligible participants for community-based projects include non-profit enterprises, food and agriculture industry associations, Indigenous groups and local governments, with up to $5 million available for infrastructure projects.

Agricultural producers affected by the 2021 flooding may be able to apply for up to 90 per cent funding for farm flood mitigation projects costing up to $200,000.

The Fraser Valley flood mitigation program is part of a $200-million investment in food security announced by the B.C. government in March.

AbbotsfordBC FloodingFraser ValleyNatural DisasterFood SecurityFlood MitigationBC farmersBC agricultureflood preparedness BCflood resilience
© 2023 The Canadian Press

