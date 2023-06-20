Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec coroner calls for police access to less lethal weapons in report on killing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2023 2:24 pm
Quebec's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020.;A coroner's report into the death of a Black Quebec man shot and killed by police in Repentigny, Que. recommends the force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons. View image in full screen
Quebec's provincial flag flies in Ottawa on June 30, 2020.;A coroner's report into the death of a Black Quebec man shot and killed by police in Repentigny, Que. recommends the force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A coroner’s report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a town northeast of Montreal recommends the municipal force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons.

Jean René Junior Olivier was killed on Aug. 1, 2021 in Repentigny, Que., as he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

In February, Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office decided there were no grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the officers in connection with the fatal shooting.

Later that month, Olivier’s family announced it was suing local police for $430,000.

Coroner Karine Spénard studied video of the encounter and found that officers tried to de-escalate the situation for nearly 14 minutes before Olivier lunged at them with a knife.

Spénard says an officer who had a stun gun was never close enough to use it, and her report includes one recommendation — that officers have access to intermediary weapons that are less lethal, such as rubber bullets.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Family of Black man shot dead by Repentigny police wants answers'
Family of Black man shot dead by Repentigny police wants answers
Quebec policingRepentigny policePolice Fatal ShootingJean-René Junior OlivierJean René Junior Olivier deathCoroner's report Jean René Junior OlivierDe-escalation tacticslethal weaponsPolice involved fatal shootingPolice use of lethal weapons
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content