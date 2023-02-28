Mother of Black Quebec man shot and killed by police sues city, cops

Send this page to someone via email

The mother of a Black man from Repentigny, Que. who was killed by police in 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the city and its police force.

Wilerne Bernard, a lawyer who represents the mother, says she has reason to believe that if Jean René Junior Olivier was a white person, he would be still be alive.

Junior Olivier, 38, was shot and killed by Repentigny police on Aug. 1, 2021, as he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

His mother, Mireille Bence, is now seeking $430,000 in damages.

Bence says she expected a medical response when she called 911, but that instead six police officers arrived, along with an ambulance.

Less than two weeks ago, Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office decided there were no grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the police officers in connection with the fatal shooting.