Canada

Mother of Black Quebec man shot and killed by police sues city, cops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2023 4:33 pm
Lawyer Marie-Livia Beauge, right, speaks to the media as Mireille Bence, whose son Jean-Rene Jr. Olivier was shot shot dead by police in 2021, looks on during a news conference in Repentigny, Que., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Bence is suing the City of Repentigny for wrongful death. View image in full screen
Lawyer Marie-Livia Beauge, right, speaks to the media as Mireille Bence, whose son Jean-Rene Jr. Olivier was shot shot dead by police in 2021, looks on during a news conference in Repentigny, Que., Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Bence is suing the City of Repentigny for wrongful death. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The mother of a Black man from Repentigny, Que. who was killed by police in 2021 has filed a lawsuit against the city and its police force.

Wilerne Bernard, a lawyer who represents the mother, says she has reason to believe that if Jean René Junior Olivier was a white person, he would be still be alive.

Junior Olivier, 38, was shot and killed by Repentigny police on Aug. 1, 2021, as he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Read more: Family of Black Quebec man shot dead by police wants answers

His mother, Mireille Bence, is now seeking $430,000 in damages.

Bence says she expected a medical response when she called 911, but that instead six police officers arrived, along with an ambulance.

Less than two weeks ago, Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office decided there were no grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the police officers in connection with the fatal shooting.

RacismRacial ProfilingQuebec policeRepentignywrongful deathRepentigny policeJean-René Junior OlivierJean René Junior Olivier deathRepentigny lawsuit
