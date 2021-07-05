Menu

Canada

Montreal suburb of Repentigny promises police review after 4th racial profiling complaint upheld

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2021 4:33 pm
Leslie Blot, who has won another successful racial profiling complaint against the city of Repentigny, is seen in front of his home Monday, July 5, 2021 in Mascouche, Que. View image in full screen
Leslie Blot, who has won another successful racial profiling complaint against the city of Repentigny, is seen in front of his home Monday, July 5, 2021 in Mascouche, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A suburb north of Montreal says it is reviewing its police practices after a string of recent racial profiling complaints against its officers were upheld by a human rights commission.

The Quebec Human Rights Commission most recently found that the City of Repentigny discriminated against Leslie Blot when officers stopped, handcuffed and ticketed him when he was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car blowing up inflatable toys for his children in 2017.

Read more: Montreal man files complaints against SQ after ‘driving while Black’ traffic stop

The commission ruled the evidence supports sending the case to be heard by the province’s human rights tribunal unless the city agrees to a settlement that includes paying Blot more than $38,000 and taking several actions to reduce profiling, including collecting race-based data on police stops.

Repentigny police say on their Facebook page they have begun reviewing their practices and are putting together an action plan to make the organization more inclusive, but they did not comment directly on the decision.

Read more: Black Montreal lawyer says protocol not followed during traffic stop, intends to file complaint

Neither Blot, who is Black, nor Fo Niemi of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations has much confidence in the city’s promises of change.

Niemi says Blot’s case is the fourth time the rights commission has ruled against the city, and each time Repentigny has chosen to allow the file to proceed to the province’s human rights tribunal rather than accepting the proposed settlement.

Blot alleges the incident in question was one of many times he was profiled by Repentigny police, and he doesn’t see any evidence they’ve improved their practices.

Click to play video: 'Quebec Human Rights Commission urges government to take action against racism, racial profiling' Quebec Human Rights Commission urges government to take action against racism, racial profiling
Quebec Human Rights Commission urges government to take action against racism, racial profiling – Oct 21, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
