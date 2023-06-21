National Indigenous Peoples Day events in Saskatchewan

National Indigenous Peoples (NIP) Day kicks off with the summer solstice on June 21, and there are several events across the province to mark the 2023 edition of the day.

In Regina, the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Network (EDIN) is hosting the NIP Day event in Victoria Park starting at 10 a.m. Attendees can expect to see craft vendors, a kids’ zone, Inuit throat singing, a powwow performance, a round dance, and performances from the Creeland Dancers and Indigenous Square Dancers. The event will be hosted by Zoey Roy, who is a talented Nehiyaw, Dené, and Métis spoken-word artist.

The Saskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship Centre will host the NIP Day celebrations in Victoria Park starting at 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. They will have a grand entry, lunch, entertainment, cultural performances and activities along with various Indigenous vendors.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park will also host a day of events starting at 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. where attendees can take part in the tipi village activities, dancers and music presentations, hoop dance and fiddle music presentations.

View image in full screen National Indigenous Peoples Day events will take place across Saskatchewan where people will join to celebrate the heritage, culture and pride of Indigenous peoples. David Kawai/CP

The annual Rock Your Roots Walk is moved to Sept 30 for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

For Prince Albert, the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) will host a day of events from jigging contests, trapping demonstrations, storytelling, traditional crafting, drum teachings, hand games, meat smoking, and will end with fireworks. A pipe ceremony kick offs the day starting at 8 a.m. at the River Bank, followed by a Unity Parade in Kinsmen Park.

In North Battleford, there will be an event called Gathering of All People! with a free pancake breakfast to kick off the day in the Battle River Treaty 6 Health Centre Parking Lot. There will be kids’ activities, live entertainment and an elders’ tent. The Western Development Museum will host a traditional powwow starting at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the Heritage Farm and Village.

