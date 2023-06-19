Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 person dead after drowning in Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 19, 2023 3:53 pm
File photo - One person is dead after drowning at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park on Friday. .
File photo - One person is dead after drowning at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park on Friday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead after drowning at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park on Friday.

A Parks Canada spokesperson told Global News visitor safety crews responded to a report of a person falling into the water at the base of Takakkaw Falls at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Visitor safety specialists and Alpine Helicopters performed an aerial search of the area. Parks Canada staff, Golden RCMP, Golden Fire Department and Field Fire and Rescue searched the river. Paramedics from Field EMS were also at the scene.

Despite challenging conditions, Parks Canada said visitor safety crews located a body at the bottom of Takakkaw Falls on Friday evening.

Trending Now

“Visitor safety is of the utmost importance for Parks Canada and reminds visitors to use caution when walking beside moving water, which can be deceivingly powerful even in shallow areas,” the email read.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ground beside the water may be soft, undercut and could give way. Rocks can be very slippery. Stay on designated pathways when possible.”

More on Canada
Parks CanadaYoho National ParkGolden RCMPTakakkaw Fallsfield emsfield fire and rescuegolden fire departmenttakakkaw falls death
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content