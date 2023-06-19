1 person dead after drowning in Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after drowning at Takakkaw Falls in Yoho National Park on Friday.

A Parks Canada spokesperson told Global News visitor safety crews responded to a report of a person falling into the water at the base of Takakkaw Falls at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Visitor safety specialists and Alpine Helicopters performed an aerial search of the area. Parks Canada staff, Golden RCMP, Golden Fire Department and Field Fire and Rescue searched the river. Paramedics from Field EMS were also at the scene.

Despite challenging conditions, Parks Canada said visitor safety crews located a body at the bottom of Takakkaw Falls on Friday evening.

“Visitor safety is of the utmost importance for Parks Canada and reminds visitors to use caution when walking beside moving water, which can be deceivingly powerful even in shallow areas,” the email read.

“The ground beside the water may be soft, undercut and could give way. Rocks can be very slippery. Stay on designated pathways when possible.”