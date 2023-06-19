Central Alberta records ‘tremendous’ amounts of rain; flooding a concern

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton saw nearly half of the average amount of rain it usually sees for all of June in just one day.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, the city had recorded up to 38 millimetres of rainfall. For Edmonton, the June average is 77 mm.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of rain so far in the city and over the course of just Sunday,” said Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington.

Darlington pointed out that the University of Alberta weather station has recorded about 129 mm of rainfall so far this June.

Some private rain gauges recorded over 40 mm of rain by Sunday night. Over the course of 24 hours, some parts of Edmonton recorded nearly 80 mm of rain.

Much of central and northern Alberta also saw a lot of rainfall. Carrot Creek received 51 mm and Whitecourt saw 43 mm.

Environment Canada still had rainfall warnings in effect Monday for much of central and western Alberta, including places like Yellowhead County.

The weather agency said those regions could see between 40 and 80 mm of rain.

“A long period of heavy rain continues,” Environment Canada said. “Widespread rain amounts of 50 to 80 mm have already fallen, with some areas receiving over 100 mm so far. Additional amounts of 40 to 80 mm are expected before rain tapers off Tuesday night. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

When considering what they’ve already seen in the last couple days, that could add up to more than 120 mm total, Darlington said.

View image in full screen Town of Edson responds to flooding concerns on Monday, June 19, 2023. Courtesy: Facebook/Town of Edson

The town of Edson, where residents were just allowed to return home after being forced out by wildfire, declared a local state of emergency Monday due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

The town said crews were out with pumps, directing water to avoid flooding issues. Residents experiencing flooding in their homes are being told to call 780-723-6300.

The Town of Edson has declared a State of Local Emergency due to ongoing rains and flooding. pic.twitter.com/BJ4F4BZRTo — Kevin Zahara (@kevinzahara) June 19, 2023

“Crews are extremely busy right now and may not be able to respond right away,” town officials said in a post on Facebook.

“Once our main office lines are open again, please contact Infrastructure and Planning to make sure you’re on the tracking list of flooded properties.

“Please stay away from creeks, streams, and other bodies of water right now. We are monitoring Hillendale Pond, Centennial, and other areas and trying to mitigate issues as best we can.”

According to Alberta weather station data, the Edmonton Blatchford station accumulated about 52 mm of rain between June 16 and 19. Over the same time period, the Carrot Creek daily station recorded nearly 85 mm.

High streamflow advisories were also in place for much of central and western Alberta Monday, including for tributaries of the North Saskatchewan River (from Rocky Mountain House to the city of Edmonton, mainstem within the city of Edmonton), the Swan Hills watershed, the Peace River Basin (all streams in the Smoky River Basin) and the Athabasca River Basin (Pembina River Basin).

There was also a flood watch for the Athabasca River Basin (parts of McLeod River near Whitecourt and Paddle River near Barrhead).

Edmonton is no longer under any rainfall alerts, but there’s still a risk of rain over the next several days.

View image in full screen Snow in Jasper at Marmont Basin on Monday, June 19, 2023. Courtesy: Brian Rode

Meanwhile, other parts of Alberta saw snow — in June!

“Conditions in Jasper are very snowy right now,” Brian Rode, vice president of Marmont Basin, on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s been snowing probably for about seven or eight hours now.

“We’ve got a foot on the ground up in Marmont Basin and some trees down in Jasper, so lots of snow but it looks like the weather is going to be sunny here in a few days,” Rode said.

