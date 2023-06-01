Edmonton fire ban lifted following rain, cool weather

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) has lifted the fire ban for the city, effective Thursday morning.

Edmontonians can now use backyard fire pits and BBQs, cooking stoves and backyard smokers that use wood and briquettes, according to the city.

Permits are still needed for open burning and to buy, store and use fireworks, the city said.

EFRS said it monitors the Fire Weather Index every day, taking into account temperature, humidity, wind speeds and rain. Following rain and cooler temperatures, EFRS rescinded the fire ban, but said a ban or restriction may be reinstated if it gets hot and dry again.

The ban had been put into place on May 2.

Strathcona County and the town of Morinville downgraded their fire bans to restrictions Tuesday.

The most up-to-date list of fire bans can be found on the Alberta Fire Bans website.