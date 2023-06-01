Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Edmonton fire ban lifted following rain, cool weather

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 1, 2023 12:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Hundreds of people escape Fort Chipewyan by air or boat as wildfire intensifies'
Hundreds of people escape Fort Chipewyan by air or boat as wildfire intensifies
The northern Alberta community of Fort Chipewyan is being evacuated. Hundreds of people have fled and even more are still trying to escape. A wildfire in the area is burning out of control and as Chris Chacon reports the only way out is by air or boat.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) has lifted the fire ban for the city, effective Thursday morning.

Edmontonians can now use backyard fire pits and BBQs, cooking stoves and backyard smokers that use wood and briquettes, according to the city.

Permits are still needed for open burning and to buy, store and use fireworks, the city said.

EFRS said it monitors the Fire Weather Index every day, taking into account temperature, humidity, wind speeds and rain. Following rain and cooler temperatures, EFRS rescinded the fire ban, but said a ban or restriction may be reinstated if it gets hot and dry again.

The ban had been put into place on May 2.

Strathcona County and the town of Morinville downgraded their fire bans to restrictions Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada facing ‘extremely challenging’ wildfire season, Blair says'
Canada facing ‘extremely challenging’ wildfire season, Blair says

The most up-to-date list of fire bans can be found on the Alberta Fire Bans website.

More on Canada
Edmonton weatherAlberta wildfireEdmonton fireFire BanAlberta fire banEdmonton fire banEdmonton fire ban lifted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers