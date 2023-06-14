Menu

B.C. weather: Rain alert issued for parts of Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 3:50 pm
A map showing a large swath of B.C.’s Interior that’s either under a rain alert or a smoky skies bulletin. View image in full screen
A map showing a large swath of B.C.’s Interior that’s either under a rain alert or a smoky skies bulletin. Environment Canada
A weather alert for rain has been issued for parts of B.C.’s Interior.

The special weather statement, which is estimating 15-25 mm of rainfall, stretches from the East Columbia region through to the Arrow Lakes and into the Kootenays.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 13'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 13

Environment Canada says a low-pressure system will continue to produce rain and isolated thunderstorms, though precipitation is expected to taper off in the evening.

Also, Environment Canada issued an air quality alert for wildfire smoke for the following regions:

  • Cariboo
  • East Columbia
  • Fort Nelson
  • Kinbasket
  • McGregor
  • North Columbia
  • North Thompson
  • Peace River
  • Prince George
  • West Columbia
  • Williston
  • Yellowhead
  • Yoho National Park
“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours,” Environment Canada said in its smoky skies bulletin, which is available online.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 13'
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 13
