Kitchener teen arrested after Pride flag damaged in hate-motivated crime: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a teen was arrested after a Pride flag was damaged at a home near Grand River Hospital over the weekend.
On Friday afternoon, police were called to a home near Glasgow and York streets after it had been reported that a teen had damaged a Pride flag.
Police described the incident as a “hate-motivated” crime on Saturday in a release.
A day later, police said that a teen from Kitchener had been arrested and had been charged with mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.
