Comments

Sports

Alejandro Kirk leaves Blue Jays game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2023 4:47 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas – Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk has left Toronto’s game with the Texas Rangers after being hit by a pitch.

Kirk had a laceration and contusion after being taking a 95.6 m.p.h. fastball off his left hand.

He underwent X-rays that came back negative for a fracture.

Danny Jansen came into pinch run for Kirk after Jon Gray’s pitch struck him in the second inning.

Kirk is hitting .253 this season with three home runs and 21 runs batted in.

The 24-year-old Kirk was named to his first all-star team last season and earned a Silver Slugger award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

