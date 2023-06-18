Menu

2 children airlifted to Calgary hospital after ATV crash

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 18, 2023 2:30 pm
A file photo of a STARS helicopter. Two children are in hospital in critical condition after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in the area of Linden, Alta. View image in full screen
A file photo of a STARS helicopter. Two children are in hospital in critical condition after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in the area of Linden, Alta. Dave Parsons / Global News
Two children are in hospital in critical condition after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident in the area of Linden, Alta.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News officers responded to a collision between a motor vehicle and an ATV at Range Road 252 south of Township Road 310 around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The crash occurred in the Kneehill County area, an hour and 15 minutes northeast of Calgary.

A STARS (Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service) spokesperson said an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene and transported two children to Alberta Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Trending Now

EMS said the victims are three- and 10-years-old.

Mounties blocked the road for a number of hours last night to investigate the incident.

