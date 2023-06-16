Menu

Canada

20-year-old Calgary man charged with terrorism offences

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 8:04 pm
The RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has arrested a 20-year-old man from Calgary and charged him for committing terrorism offences. View image in full screen
The RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team has arrested a 20-year-old man from Calgary and charged him for committing terrorism offences. Global BC
A 20-year-old Calgary man is facing four terrorism-related charges after a federal RCMP investigation.

He was arrested by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) and Calgary police on Thursday.

Zakarya Rida Hussein was charged Friday with two counts of facilitating a terrorist activity (Section 83.19 of the Criminal Code) and two counts of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, an activity of a terrorist group (Section 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code).

He was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.

The RCMP said they won’t be able to comment further because the criminal investigation is now before the courts.

However, the RCMP said people can report suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to their local police.

