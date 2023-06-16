Oh balls! Repairs to Talus Dome sculpture in Edmonton delayed

Send this page to someone via email

Work to repair Edmonton’s infamous Talus Dome art installation in west Edmonton has hit a bit of a hiccup.

The Edmonton Arts Council said there have been some delays with the insurance and hiring a local contractor to do the repairs.

However, Jenna Turner, communications director for the council, said the fence around the art piece will be taken down once repairs are complete.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from citizens who are keen to be able to take photos at the artwork once again,” she said via email.

In a timely tribute, the Edmonton Riverhawks baseball team is donning Talus Balls-themed jerseys for Friday’s game.

Things you probably thought you’d never see: Edmonton’s most iconic silver balls plastered onto a baseball jersey. Well we did it anyways. We’ll be wearing some new threads the “Talus Balls” tonight to pay homage to some of the unique roots that make our city so specially weird! pic.twitter.com/1k6jIEWS90 — Edmonton Riverhawks (@EdmRiverhawks) June 16, 2023

On April 10, a 26-year-old man named Wakeen Courtoreille climbed onto the balls, fell inside the structure and got stuck.

The artwork — arguably one of the most recognizable pieces of public art in Edmonton — was also damaged by vandals in August 2018 who covered some of balls with green paint.

