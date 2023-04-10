Menu

Crime

Man traps himself inside Edmonton’s Talus Dome

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 1:12 pm
Fire crews had to remove one of the steel balls from the TAlus Dome to get the man trapped inside out. View image in full screen
Fire crews had to remove one of the steel balls from the TAlus Dome to get the man trapped inside out. Global News/Eric Beck
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges after finding himself inside Edmonton’s infamous Talus Dome Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to the call and were able to remove one of the public art structure’s balls to safely get the man out.

District fire chief Troy Brady said the man was climbing on the structure when he fell through one of the spaces and got stuck inside the dome.

“Maybe just enjoy the art,” he advised.

Read more: Edmonton’s Talus Dome art piece vandalized

It took fire crews roughly 90 minutes to remove one of the steel balls and the brackets holding it in place to create a space for the man to get out.

There were no injuries, however, the man has been charged with mischief over $5,000 after police found damage to several of the balls.

