Canada

Ontario issues zoning orders to push through nursing homes despite opposition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 11:18 am
Workers watch as nursing union members show their support at the Orchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ont. on Monday June 1, 2020. Ontario has used its powers to push through the redevelopment of three long-term care homes run by a company that was devastated by deaths during the pandemic. View image in full screen
Workers watch as nursing union members show their support at the Orchard Villa Long-Term Care in Pickering, Ont. on Monday June 1, 2020. Ontario has used its powers to push through the redevelopment of three long-term care homes run by a company that was devastated by deaths during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario has used its powers to push through the redevelopment of three long-term care homes run by a company accused of serious mismanagement during the pandemic, including widespread deaths in its facilities.

Local residents say they are outraged by the ministerial zoning orders to speed up the redevelopment of Orchard Villa in Pickering, Ont., another that has been opposed in Port Hope, Ont., and a third in Ottawa — all run by Southbridge Care Homes.

Long Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says he will use any tool at his disposal to push through a massive upgrade to long-term care homes across the province.

Dozens of vulnerable seniors died at Orchard Villa when the coronavirus made its way inside in the spring of 2020.

The situation got so bad that the province called in the military to help Orchard Villa and six other long-term care homes.

Story continues below advertisement

Southbridge Care Homes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OntarioOntario politicsOntario governmentLong-term CareFord governmentLTCOntario Long-Term CareNursing HomesLTC HomesOntario LTC
© 2023 The Canadian Press

