‘Absolutely wild’: Veteran contortionist offers Calgary training session

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Adventurous Calgarians are limbering up for some pretty unusual training this weekend.

They’re preparing to get bent way out of shape at a coaching session with veteran contortionist Samantha Halas.

Halas is in Calgary to perform her one-woman show Deep Dish.

It’s based party on her own experiences working as a server while growing up in Winnipeg.

Part of the show involves Halas using her contortionism and juggling skills to keep aloft custom-made prop pizzas.

“My mom made them all from felt,” Halas said.

2:02 Student graduates from National Circus School gear up for Parades performance

Along with a chance to showcase her skills, Deep Dish also tells a comedic story.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about a character who’s a waitress — not a very good waitress — (and) her journey of her basically finding herself.” Halas said.

It’s a situation Halas can identify with.

“I worked at restaurants to put myself through circus school,” Halas said. “I went to circus school in China and then I eventually went to Mongolia to train with the best contortionists in the world.”

Halas will now be providing that kind of training herself, at a contortionism coaching session at Green Fools Theatre on Sunday June 18.

Members of the crew helping Halas get set to stage Deep Dish were amazed by what they saw during a rehearsal.

“It’s absolutely wild!” crew member Maggie MacKenzie said.

Halas will perform Deep Dish on Friday June 16 and Saturday June 17 at the Pumphouse Theatre.