‘Absolutely wild’: Veteran contortionist offers Calgary training session

Adventurous Calgarians are limbering up for some pretty unusual training this weekend.
They’re preparing to get bent way out of shape at a coaching session with veteran contortionist Samantha Halas.
Halas is in Calgary to perform her one-woman show Deep Dish.
It’s based party on her own experiences working as a server while growing up in Winnipeg.
Part of the show involves Halas using her contortionism and juggling skills to keep aloft custom-made prop pizzas.
“My mom made them all from felt,” Halas said.
Along with a chance to showcase her skills, Deep Dish also tells a comedic story.
“It’s about a character who’s a waitress — not a very good waitress — (and) her journey of her basically finding herself.” Halas said.
It’s a situation Halas can identify with.
“I worked at restaurants to put myself through circus school,” Halas said. “I went to circus school in China and then I eventually went to Mongolia to train with the best contortionists in the world.”
Halas will now be providing that kind of training herself, at a contortionism coaching session at Green Fools Theatre on Sunday June 18.
Members of the crew helping Halas get set to stage Deep Dish were amazed by what they saw during a rehearsal.
“It’s absolutely wild!” crew member Maggie MacKenzie said.
Halas will perform Deep Dish on Friday June 16 and Saturday June 17 at the Pumphouse Theatre.
