Calgary police say driver who struck pedestrian in Bridgeland parking lot likely unaware

Calgary police are investigating a hit-and-run collision at a gas station in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police said they believe a man walking through the area “fell and was lying in a parking lot” at Centex Memorial, located at 12 Fourth Street northeast, shortly before 3 p.m.

While the man was on the ground, police said a light-coloured minivan reversed out of a parking stall before pulling forward and turning northbound. When the minivan pulled forward, police believe the front passenger side of the vehicle rolled over the pedestrian.

CPS said the driver of the minivan stopped, opened his door and appeared to look around and underneath his vehicle. Police said he then closed the door and pulled forward, running over the pedestrian with the rear wheels.

Police said the minivan then turned eastward into an alley at the rear of the parking lot and stopped for a short time before turning north onto Edmonton Trail.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the man driving the minivan appeared to be in his 20s.

“At this time, police believe it is likely the driver of the minivan was unaware of the pedestrian until the collision took place,” CPS said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious, life-altering injuries.

Police said impairment on the part of the pedestrian is being investigated as a possible factor in the collision, but the speed of the vehicle is not considered a factor.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident to contact them at 403-266-1234.