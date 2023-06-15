Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Suspect sought in 4th Street N.W. hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 6:41 pm
File image of a Jeep Wrangler, similar to the suspect vehicle in a June 12 hit-and-run in Thorncliffe. View image in full screen
File image of a Jeep Wrangler, similar to the suspect vehicle in a June 12 hit-and-run in Thorncliffe. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
The Calgary Police Service is looking to identify a driver who crashed into a woman at an intersection in Thorncliffe Monday afternoon and drove off without calling 911.

Police officials say a 61-year-old woman was walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Fourth Street and Northmount Drive N.W. just after noon when she was hit by a southbound vehicle making a righthand turn onto Northmount.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle — believed to be a light-coloured Jeep Wrangler — got out, approached the injured woman, notified witnesses that he would call 911 and then ran back to the vehicle and drove off.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as a man, believed to be in his 30s, with a fair complexion. At the time of the collision, he was wearing shorts and a blue shirt.

Investigators describe the suspect vehicle as a newer model, Jeep Wrangler with both of its doors removed. The vehicle is said to be slightly lifted with large tires.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information regarding the driver’s identity, is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Calgary PoliceHit and RunCalgary Hit-and-runThorncliffeJeep WranglerNorthmount DriveFourth Street
