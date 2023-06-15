Menu

Education

Third-party review finds ‘toxic’ culture at University of Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 1:00 pm
A review of allegations of workplace misconduct at the University of Prince Edward Island says the school had a toxic environment where bullying and harassment were widespread and condoned at the top.

The 112-page report by Toronto law firm Rubin Thomlinson also says the university failed to create a safe, respectful, and positive environment for staff and students.

The university ordered the review in December 2021 following allegations of workplace misconduct against its former president, Alaa Abd-El-Aziz.

The review says the president was accused of making inappropriate comments, but it doesn’t include details.

A news release from the university says the review was conducted early to mid-2022 through surveys and interviews.

University board of governors chair Pat Sinnott and president Greg Keefe say they regret that the institution hasn’t always lived up to its values.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

