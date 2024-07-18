Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Concordia University loses bid to delay Quebec’s out-of-province tuition hike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal students protest again Quebec’s out-of-province tuition hike'
Montreal students protest again Quebec’s out-of-province tuition hike
RELATED - Classes at Concordia and McGill universities will be disrupted as thousands of students take part of a week-long strike. The protest comes amid Quebec's plan to raise out-of-province tuition fees. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the details. – Mar 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied Concordia University’s request to delay a controversial tuition hike for out-of-province and international students.

Justice Éric Dufour ruled on July 12 that the harm to the public interest from delaying the tuition increase outweighed the harm to the Montreal university.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Starting this fall, out-of-province students at Quebec universities will pay 30 per cent more in tuition, around $12,000 a year.

Concordia says the change will lead to 12 per cent fewer registrations and a loss of $21 million in funding.

Trending Now

Concordia and McGill University argue the tuition hikes are discriminatory, but the Quebec government says Section 15 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms doesn’t protect people from discrimination based on language.

The two universities will argue their case against the tuition increase in court this fall.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices