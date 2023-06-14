Unique fundraiser planned as Okanagan food bank sees busiest month ever

Send this page to someone via email

The Central Okanagan Food Bank says calls for help have increased dramatically in recent months.

“Phones are busier, walk-ins are busier,” said volunteer Florrie McCallum, who handles client registration.

McCallum said she’s been fielding calls from people who’ve never used the food bank before.

“They seem apologetic often that they have to use the services it’s just if they’re not able to afford all their expenses right now and they need to supplement,” McCallum said.

In May alone, the food bank registered 310 new clients.

“That’s a 52 per cent increase over our monthly average from 2022,” said Trina Speiser, the food bank’s development director.

In fact, May was the busiest month in the food bank’s 35-year history.

“We had 7,350 visitations between our Kelowna and West Kelowna locations,” Speoser said.

“That represents a 40 per cent increase over the monthly average of 2022.”

Spesier said the fastest-growing demographic needing help is a household with two working parents who can’t make ends meet.

“I think we’re all making tough choices at the grocery store,” Speiser said.

“So I think that people who have been living on the margin for a very long time had been pushed off because everything is more expensive.

“Gas is more expensive. Interest rates are climbing, food costs everything. It’s a confluence of everything.”

Speiser expects things will continue to get worse before improving, and that’s a major concern in terms of food insecurity.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner and I think that’s the scary part for the organization. When will the numbers start going the other way? We don’t know that,” she said.

“What if our need outgrows our capacity to feed everyone who needs it?”

Compounding the problem: Donations are not keeping pace with growing needs, as many previous donors are no longer in a position to give.

“What we’re noticing is that food donations are down through our food drives and stuff like that,” Speiser said.

“There’s economic restraints and I think people are having to make choices. They might just not have as much disposable income to buy two or three extra things in their carts to put in the food donation bin.”

Speiser said decreasing donations are prompting the organization to get creative with its fundraising efforts.

One of those creative fundraisers will take place this Friday, June 16, at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course, with the food bank’s first heli ball drop.

“We tried to think of a way that we can engage the greater public because we can only have 130 golfers, so the team came up with this heli ball drop,” Speiser said.

Numbered golf balls can be purchased online on the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s website.

“You can buy a numbered golf ball and the closest to the targets will get one of two cash prizes,” Speiser said.

One cash prize is $3,000; the other is $4,000.

“There’s excitement and anticipation around these initiatives. Everyone wins,” Speiser said.

“The community wins because it’s a fundraiser. Possibly a person will win because of the cash prize. Like it’s just a unique way for people to support us.”

The heli ball drop is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., and you do not need to be present at the event to win.