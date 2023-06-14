Alberta wildfires: Evacuation order remains for Edson but will lift for parts of Yellowhead County

Send this page to someone via email

Edson, a town of about 8,000 people, remained under an evacuation order due to Alberta wildfires Wednesday.

Edson chief administrative officer Christine Beveridge said Wednesday that cooler temperatures have helped firefighting efforts but crews have not been able to push the fire back from the south edge of Edson. The fire is still just 1.5 kilometres from the town.

“We are not ready to have our residents come back to our community,” she said. “We are working diligently on a re-entry plan for you.

“We want to make sure this is easy,” Beveridge added. “Your safety is our number one priority.”

“If somebody suffers some medical issues and calls 911, that’s going to take away from fire rescue, which is one of the reasons why it’s important to not be in the community right now, because that help is not available,” said Edson Mayor Kevin Zahara. “We have no hospital, no doctors.”

Story continues below advertisement

However, as of 6 p.m., the evacuation order for some parts of Yellowhead County will lift.

The partial re-entry is for the area west of Highway 751 along north of Highway 16 (excluding the Town of Edson) until Range Road 183, north to Township Road 540 to Range Road 190 to Township Road 550 and everywhere north of this area.

View image in full screen Evacuation order being lifted at 6pm June 14 for some parts of Yellowhead County. Courtesy: Yellowhead County

Returning residents are being told to stagger their re-entry and that Edson will not have any services, including EMS, gas stations and other businesses.

“You need to recognize that you cannot come into town for anything,” said Yellowhead County chief administrative officer Luc Mercier.

“The services are not going to be open here, including EMS,” said Yellowhead County mayor Wade Williams.

Story continues below advertisement

He told anyone who has concerns about medical support or who has health issues to postpone returning home until services are restored.

Williams said he’s happy the rain has helped calm things down slightly for a few days but admits the county has seen this before.

He expects more flareups as the weather dries and heats up.

Anyone returning should be ready to leave again on four hours’ notice, he stressed.

“I wouldn’t unpack quite yet,” Williams said. “We just don’t know. We’re not out of the woods yet.”

2:06 Alberta wildfires: No return date for Edson evacuees

A state of local emergency is still in place for Yellowhead County as active wildfires are still a concern across the county.

Story continues below advertisement

Mercier said the fires had been taken down a little bit because of the weather shift and rain.

“These rains are having a very minimal impact on the fire and that’s a concern.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These rains are having a very minimal impact on the fire and that's a concern."

He said officials expect conditions to worsen again when the temperatures rise and the moisture dries out.

“This is something we’re going to have to work with for the remainder of summer… probably until snowfall, to be honest.”

The north area in Yellowhead County that is being re-opened at 6 p.m. will be under an evacuation alert, and residents will need to be prepared to leave with four hours’ notice.

The remaining parts of Yellowhead County remain under an evacuation order. This includes the area west of Range Road 114, south of Highway 16 (including the Town of Edson) to Range Road 183, north to Township Road 540 to Range Road 190 to Township Road 550, south to Highway 16, including the Hamlet of Marlboro and Millers Lake, continuing west along Highway 16 to Range Road 213 south to Township 520 and east back to Range Road 114.

The Town of Edson remains under an Evacuation Order.

Another update for Edson is expected at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Edson and Yellowhead County residents were forced out by wildfire again last Friday.