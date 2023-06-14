Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Three artists with Manitoba roots nominated for 2023 Polaris Music Prize

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 2:51 pm
Begonia visits the Edge studios for a Sugar Beach Session and perform songs from her latest album, Powder Blue. View image in full screen
Begonia visits the Edge studios for a Sugar Beach Session and perform songs from her latest album, Powder Blue. Joanna Glezakos / vengenza.ca
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Forty artists from across Canada and across a wide range of musical genres have been nominated for the 2023 Polaris Music Prize.

Among the musicians on the long list, released Tuesday, are three with Manitoba connections, two from Winnipeg and one originally from Brokenhead Ojibway Nation/Selkirk area.

The annual prize, which comes with a $50,000 award, is handed out to the artist behind the best Canadian album of the year, as judged on artistic merit by almost 200 music journalists, broadcasters, bloggers and programmers from across the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Acclaimed Winnipeg vocalist Alexa Dirks, also known as alt-pop solo artist Begonia, was nominated for her latest album, Powder Blue. She’s joined by JayWood (Jeremy Haywood-Smith), whose Slingshot LP got the Polaris nod.

Lastly, Hamilton, Ont. shoegaze artist Zoon (Zoongide’ewin) — who originally hails from Selkirk, Man., via Brokenhead Ojibway Nation — is back on the Polaris long list for the album Bekka Ma’iingan.

Story continues below advertisement

Zoon was also nominated in 2021 for the critically-acclaimed debut album Bleached Wavves.

Trending Now

The long list of 40 albums will be shortened to a top 10 in mid-July, and the eventual winner (one of the 10 on the shortlist) will be announced at the Polaris Gala in September.

Click to play video: 'Second annual Manitoba Loud Music Awards to offer expanded programming'
Second annual Manitoba Loud Music Awards to offer expanded programming

 

More on Entertainment
Winnipeg musicManitoba musicPolaris Music PrizeBegoniaPolaris PrizeZoonJayWood
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content